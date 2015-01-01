|
Sheth S, Wang B. Lancet 2024; 403(10446): 2782-2783.
38944520
The Taluka of Mahad and its surrounding village areas, in the Konkan region in India, is home to one of the most poisonous red scorpions (Mesobuthus tamulus) in the world. During the 1980s, if a person was stung by a scorpion in a rural village, they would not survive the night. At this time, most people living in villages of India had no cure for poisonous scorpion stings and died without proper treatments; no proper medication was available and the medical knowledge of doctors was insufficient to address scorpion sting victims. This norm was broken by a village-born physician named Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar.1
