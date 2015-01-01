Abstract

The establishment of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention referenced in the Editorial on global gun violence marks a notable acknowledgment of the gun violence crisis in the USA. However, the true test of progress rests with the American public. As the USA set an alarming new record for school shootings and exceeded 650 mass shootings in 2023, it became evident that bureaucratic measures are trailing behind the rapidly escalating crisis.



The spike in mass shootings indicates more than just a policy failure; it exposes a deeply ingrained cultural issue: an apathy among the public. There is a risk that Americans could become desensitised to the consistent barrage of headlines, perceiving this violence as an ordinary aspect of American existence. The fight against gun violence should be approached as a public health emergency, akin to the fight against tobacco. Decisive research on the dangers of tobacco led to substantial policy shifts, and similarly, continuous research on gun violence is likely to highlight the risks of unrestricted gun access, prompting public demand for regulation.



The challenge facing the USA extends beyond mere policy alterations; it necessitates a cultural transformation from passive acquiescence to proactive demand for safety. Tangible change can only be achieved through unwavering public advocacy. Americans must use their voting power to elect officials committed to implementing stringent gun regulations, support advocacy groups championing measures such as universal background checks, and categorically reject the notion that mass shootings are inevitable. The formation of a new office signals hope, but the real march forward must be led by the people. ...

