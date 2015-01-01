Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our study aims to assess if decreasing bottle cap size was associated with more ingestions and injuries nationally. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective chart review. SETTING: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database.



METHODS: The NEISS was queried for bottle cap ingestions in children 0 to 18 years old between 2002 and 2021. Demographic factors including age, race, and sex of the patient were recorded. The location where the ingestion took place and the disposition of the patient were also analyzed. Data were excluded if the narrative did not specify the ingestion of a cap of a drinking bottle.



RESULTS: A total of 415 bottle cap ingestion injuries were identified, for a national estimate of 11,683 injuries. The mean age at the time of ingestion was 10.3 ± 5.2 years and the majority of the injuries occurred in males (N = 9129, 78.4%). 46.4% (N = 5398) were Caucasian, 17.6% (N = 2046) were Black or African American, and 2.7% (N = 311) were Hispanic. 55.0% (N = 6405) of injuries occurred at an unknown location, 41.4% (N = 4781) occurred at home, and 2.8% (N = 326) occurred at school. 82.3% (N = 9584) of patients were treated in the emergency department and released, 6.9% (N = 808) were treated and admitted, 6.7% (N = 783) were treated and transferred, and 0.9% (N = 110) were held for observation. From 2002 (N = 6) to 2021 (N = 2291), there was a statistically significant increase in bottle cap ingestions (P < .001).



CONCLUSION: Plastic bottle cap ingestions have increased in children over the last 20 years, coincident with the change to smaller bottle caps.

Language: en