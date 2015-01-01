Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic had a great impact on mental health both in the general population and in individuals with preexisting mental disorders. Lockdown, social restrictions, changes in daily habits and limited access to health services led to changes in consultations in mental health services. This study aimed to determine changing trends in psychiatric admissions by the inclusion of adult patients admitted to the Emergency Department (ED) of Hospital Clínic of Barcelona between 2019 and 2021. Acute admissions, social issues and psychiatric diagnoses were compared between years, seasons and considering the interaction between both years and seasons. A total of 13,677 individuals were included in the analysis. An overall reduction in consultations to the ED and a higher proportion of acute admissions was observed in 2020 in context of the COVID-19 outbreak. Increased prevalence of sleeping disorders and substance use disorders was found in 2020. Self-harming behavior, suicidal thoughts and suicidal behavior showed an increasing tendency over time, with their highest rates in 2021. Prevention and management strategies should be considered in order to address increasing needs in mental health care.

Language: en