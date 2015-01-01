|
Byrne D, Doyle F, Brannick S, Carney RM, Cuijpers P, Dima AL, Freedland K, Guerin S, Hevey D, Kathuria B, Wallace E, Boland F. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 339: e116057.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38943787
BACKGROUND: The 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HRSD-17) is the most popular depression measure in antidepressant clinical trials. Prior evidence indicates poor replicability and inconsistent factorial structure. This has not been studied in pooled randomised trial data, nor has a psychometrically optimal model been developed. AIMS: To examine the psychometric properties of the HRSD-17 for pre-treatment and post-treatment clinical trial data in a large pooled database of antidepressant randomised controlled trial participants, and to determine an optimal abbreviated version.
Depression; Psychometrics; Antidepressants; RCT; Clinical trial; Factor analysis; Invariance