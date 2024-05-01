|
Citation
Naturel L, Prevost C. Soins Psychiatr. 2024; 45(353): 39-43.
Vernacular Title
Place et fonction du genre des soignants en pédopsychiatrie
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, S.F.I.R.E.C., Publisher Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
38944538
Abstract
In a child psychiatry unit, where it is said that men are reassuring and women are mothering, the group experience of carers on the function of their gender in child care was explored. Gender is relevant to institutional care, but creates a divide. Representations focus on fear, sexuality, violence and fragility. Caregivers, ambivalent about neutralising gender, suffer from representations of what it does to children and to the institution.
Language: fr
Keywords
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Female; Male; Adolescent; gender; France; Gender Identity; experience; qualitative research; child psychiatry; *Caregivers/psychology; carer; expérience; genre; Mental Disorders/psychology/nursing; Mother-Child Relations/psychology; psychiatrie de l’enfant; recherche qualitative; soignant