Journal Article

Citation

Naturel L, Prevost C. Soins Psychiatr. 2024; 45(353): 39-43.

Vernacular Title

Place et fonction du genre des soignants en pédopsychiatrie

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, S.F.I.R.E.C., Publisher Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.spsy.2024.05.011

PMID

38944538

Abstract

In a child psychiatry unit, where it is said that men are reassuring and women are mothering, the group experience of carers on the function of their gender in child care was explored. Gender is relevant to institutional care, but creates a divide. Representations focus on fear, sexuality, violence and fragility. Caregivers, ambivalent about neutralising gender, suffer from representations of what it does to children and to the institution.


Language: fr

Keywords

Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Female; Male; Adolescent; gender; France; Gender Identity; experience; qualitative research; child psychiatry; *Caregivers/psychology; carer; expérience; genre; Mental Disorders/psychology/nursing; Mother-Child Relations/psychology; psychiatrie de l’enfant; recherche qualitative; soignant

