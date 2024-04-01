SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Contreras N, Essig R, Magarinos J, Pereira S. Thorac. Surg. Clin. 2024; 34(3): 239-247.

Abuse, bullying, harassment, and discrimination are prominent workplace occurrences within cardiothoracic (CT) surgery that cause burnout and threaten the well-being of surgeons. Under-represented and marginalized groups experience higher incidences of these negative events, and CT surgery is one of the least diverse specialties. The CT surgery workforce and institutional leadership must prioritize mentorship, sponsorship, and allyship to promote a diverse and healthy specialty for surgeon recruitment, growth, and job satisfaction.


Humans; Discrimination; Bullying; Abuse; Job Satisfaction; Cardiothoracic surgery; Harassment; *Bullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Thoracic Surgery; Allyship; Burnout, Professional/epidemiology/psychology; Diversity and inclusion; Surgeons/psychology/statistics & numerical data

