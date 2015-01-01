SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Genc E, Sen MA, Pirincci E. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-230059

PMID

38943415

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low back pain (LBP) is a common public health problem resulting in workforce loss.

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate the LBP status and its affecting factors among drivers in a city in southeast Turkey.

METHODS: This cross-sectional questionnaire survey study was conducted among 323 drivers. The chi-square test and logistic regression analysis were used to analyze the data.

RESULTS: The mean age of the drivers was 41.7±11.5 years (min: 19, max: 70), and 83.9% were married, and all were men. LBP was found in 59.4% of drivers. It was significantly higher in drivers with poor socioeconomic status, dissatisfied with their life, having a chronic illness, physically inactive, having sleep disorders, exposed to bad road conditions, prolonged vibration, high physical- psychological workload, and a family history of LBP (p <  0.05). There was no significant association between age, education level, and BMI with LBP (p > 0.05).

CONCLUSION: There is limited study on this subject in Turkey. Further studies can raise awareness about this issue and create an educational plan.


Language: en

Keywords

workload; occupational health; occupational exposure; Low back pain; musculoskeletal pain; vibration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print