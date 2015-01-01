Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low back pain (LBP) is a common public health problem resulting in workforce loss.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate the LBP status and its affecting factors among drivers in a city in southeast Turkey.



METHODS: This cross-sectional questionnaire survey study was conducted among 323 drivers. The chi-square test and logistic regression analysis were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The mean age of the drivers was 41.7±11.5 years (min: 19, max: 70), and 83.9% were married, and all were men. LBP was found in 59.4% of drivers. It was significantly higher in drivers with poor socioeconomic status, dissatisfied with their life, having a chronic illness, physically inactive, having sleep disorders, exposed to bad road conditions, prolonged vibration, high physical- psychological workload, and a family history of LBP (p < 0.05). There was no significant association between age, education level, and BMI with LBP (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: There is limited study on this subject in Turkey. Further studies can raise awareness about this issue and create an educational plan.

Language: en