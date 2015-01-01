Abstract

The present study investigated the effects of a driver monitoring system that triggers attention warnings in case distraction is detected. Based on the EuroNCAP protocol, distraction could either be long glances away from the forward roadway (≥3s) or visual attention time sharing (>10 cumulative seconds within a 30 s time interval). In a series of manual driving simulator drives, 30 participants completed both driving related tasks (e.g., changing multiple lanes in dense traffic) and non-driving related tasks (e.g., infotainment operations).



RESULTS of warning frequencies revealed that visual attention time sharing warnings occurred more frequently than long distraction warnings. Moreover, there was a large number of attention warnings during driving related tasks.



RESULTS also revealed that participants' mental models tended to be less accurate when it came to understanding of the visual attention time sharing warnings as compared to the long distraction warnings, which were understood more accurately. Based on these observations, the work discusses the applicability and design of driver monitoring warnings.

