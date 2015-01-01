|
Forster Y, Schoemig N, Kremer C, Wiedemann K, Gary S, Naujoks F, Keinath A, Neukum A. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 205: e107684.
38945045
The present study investigated the effects of a driver monitoring system that triggers attention warnings in case distraction is detected. Based on the EuroNCAP protocol, distraction could either be long glances away from the forward roadway (≥3s) or visual attention time sharing (>10 cumulative seconds within a 30 s time interval). In a series of manual driving simulator drives, 30 participants completed both driving related tasks (e.g., changing multiple lanes in dense traffic) and non-driving related tasks (e.g., infotainment operations).
Driver monitoring; Attentional warnings; Driver distraction