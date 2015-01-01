Abstract

Secondary conflicts occur frequently and would cause multi-vehicle collisions. In order to prevent multi-vehicle collisions, a better understanding of the factors that affect secondary conflict propagation is crucial. Previous studies have identified the influencing factors of primary conflicts' occurrence, but have not explored the time-varying factors that affect secondary conflicts' propagation. In addressing this gap, about 20,000 secondary conflicts are extracted from real trajectory dataset, and a multi-level variable system is established, including segment types, traffic status, front chain conflict status, and direct interaction behaviors. Further, a Kaplan-Meyer model and a random parameters hazard-based duration model are constructed to explore the single-factor and multiple-factor influence on the propagation of secondary conflicts, respectively. The results suggest that the first 2.6 s after a conflict is a critical post-monitoring period to prevent the secondary conflicts propagation. In addition, diverging and merging segments shorten the survival time of secondary conflicts by about 12%, indicating a higher occurrence probability of secondary conflicts near the ramps of expressways. More importantly, the front chain conflict status and the front direct conflict status reveal a different effect on the secondary conflicts. The high risk of chain conflict ahead would increase the occurrence probability of secondary conflicts, while the high risk of front conflict would decrease the probability. Overall, this research is of great significance to understand the influencing factors of secondary conflict and avoid secondary crashes.

Language: en