Abstract

Muller and associates examined the effects of childhood maltreatment (CM) on response to cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and supportive therapy (ST) in late life depression (LLD). This is a secondary analysis of data collected in a seven-site study conducted in Germany. 1

In the parent study, 251 subjects with major depressive disorder were randomized to 8 weeks (15 sessions) of treatment with CBT or ST. Both treatment groups improved and did not differ significantly.

