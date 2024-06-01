SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nelson JC, Delucchi KL. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jagp.2024.06.002

38945781

Muller and associates examined the effects of childhood maltreatment (CM) on response to cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and supportive therapy (ST) in late life depression (LLD). This is a secondary analysis of data collected in a seven-site study conducted in Germany. 1
In the parent study, 251 subjects with major depressive disorder were randomized to 8 weeks (15 sessions) of treatment with CBT or ST. Both treatment groups improved and did not differ significantly.


childhood maltreatment; Late life depression; psychotherapy treatment

