|
Citation
|
Nelson JC, Delucchi KL. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38945781
|
Abstract
|
Muller and associates examined the effects of childhood maltreatment (CM) on response to cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and supportive therapy (ST) in late life depression (LLD). This is a secondary analysis of data collected in a seven-site study conducted in Germany. 1
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood maltreatment; Late life depression; psychotherapy treatment