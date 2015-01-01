Abstract

Cognitive dysfunction (CD), inclusive of specific cognitive content (e.g., hopelessness, unbearability) or impaired cognitive processes (e.g., attentional fixation on suicide, rumination), is a key risk factor for suicidal ideation (SI). This study aimed to evaluate multiple forms of CD using ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to determine the unique contributions of CD to concurrent and prospective SI. Fifty-five college students with a history of SI or non-suicidal self-injury completed EMA surveys measuring momentary CD and passive SI ("Wish to Die" [WTD], "Wish to Stay Alive" [WTL]) four times a day for 14 days (2149 total observations). Passive SI and CD variables showed notable within-person variability. Multiple CD variables were significant predictors of concurrent ideation when examined simultaneously in multilevel models with random intercepts and fixed slopes, and associations were stronger when participants were around others. Controlling for concurrent passive SI, between-person rumination was a significant predictor of prospective WTD, and both within-person unbearability and between-person hopelessness were each predictive of prospective WTL. These findings provide evidence for the roles of specific types of CD in conferring risk for passive SI and highlight potentially malleable factors that can be changed through targeted interventions.

