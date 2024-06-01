Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With the rapid development of information and communications technology, the prevalence of cyberbullying and its influences on mental health among college students have received increasing attention. The purpose of this study was to survey the prevalence of cyberbullying in Chinese college students and to investigate the association between cyberbullying, emotional exhaustion and the perception of collective efficacy.



METHODS: The study sample included 5315 respondents from ten different colleges in Liaoning Province. Their demographic characteristics and characteristics of online behaviors and instruments including a Cyberbullying Scale with 12 items, the Emotional Exhaustion measuring scale, and the Perception of Collective Efficacy Scale, were employed.



RESULTS: The prevalence of cyberbullying victimization was 26.45 % (1406/5315). Younger male college students who had more active online lives were more likely to be cyberbullying victims. Binary logistic regression analysis showed that being a cyberbullying victim (odds ratio, OR = 2.188; 95%CI, 1.841-2.600, p < 0.001) was associated with emotional exhaustion. Perceptions of collective efficacy (PCE) is negatively associated with cyberbullying and, thus, alleviate emotional exhaustion and mediate the negative effect of emotional exhaustion after it occurs.



CONCLUSION: Cyberbullying occurs quite frequently among Chinese college students. Cyberbullying is a predictor of emotional exhaustion. PCE play a bidirectional role before and after cyberbullying occurs. Our study highlights the importance of the identification of potential cyberbullying victims and of the provision of early interventions in cyberbullying among Chinese college students to improve their mental health.

Language: en