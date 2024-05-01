Abstract

It is impossible to fully understand why the United States has consistently failed to protect its citizens from firearm violence until one understands some of the key discrepancies that exist at the center of the firearm policy debate. Differences in language, data categorization, and research related to firearms and their impacts in the United States contribute to confusion and debate between firearm policy advocates and opponents, ultimately stalling progress toward some common goals. As frontline health professionals, emergency nurses must be aware of these nuances in order to be informed advocates for the safety of their patients and their communities. Emergency nurses can use the information from this article to help inform screening and education related to firearm safety and injury prevention. They can also use this information to inform nursing research as well as local and national advocacy efforts related to firearm injuries and deaths.

