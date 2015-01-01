Abstract

Forensic mental health services provide crucial interventions for society. Such services provide care for people with mental disorders who commit violent and other serious crimes, and they have a key role in the protection of the public. To achieve these goals, these services are necessarily expensive, but they have been criticised for a high-cost, low-volume approach, for lacking consistent standards of care, and for neglecting human rights and other ethical considerations. A key concern is an insufficient evidence base to justify common practices, such as restricting leave from hospital and detaining patients for long periods. There is also insufficient quality evidence for core interventions, including psychological therapies, pharmacotherapy, and seclusion and restraint. The causes for this evidence deficit are complex but include insufficient investment in research infrastructure and fragmentation and isolationism of services, both nationally and internationally. In this Personal View, we highlight some of the major gaps in the forensic mental health evidence base and the challenges in addressing these gaps. We suggest solutions with implications at clinical, societal, and public health policy levels.

