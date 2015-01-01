Abstract

This was a multicenter cohort study to evaluate the relationship between radiological findings and disability in moderate and severe head injury patients. The study places were the Neurosurgery department of Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital, Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital (SWMCH) and King Faisal Hospital (KFH), Taif, KSA. Sample size was 104 and the study period was 36 months (July 2021 to December 2022). On the basis of radiological findings the participants were divided into three arms. The different arms were diffused traumatic brain injury (arm-1), focal traumatic brain injury (arm-2) and both (diffused and traumatic) types traumatic brain injury (arm-3). Outcome was assessed by modified Rankin Score (mRS). Mean age was significantly higher in female. Overall mean age was 40.28 year. Highest number was in the below 20-year age group followed by the 41-50-year age group. Lowest number of participants was in the above 60-year group. Improved group was significantly higher than 'not improved' and the 'died' group (p<0.00001). Improved participants were significantly higher in the arm-1 and arm-2. Mortality was significantly higher (p<0.00001) in the arm-3 group.

