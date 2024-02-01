Abstract

Persistent symptoms following a mild traumatic brain injury are challenging to treat and pose a significant threat to community reintegration. Early recognition and intervention play a pivotal role in preventing the development of persistent symptoms by providing education that emphasizes clear recovery expectations and the high likelihood of full symptom resolution. We recommend early development of a personalized treatment plan, offering guidance on gradual return to activity and specific symptom-targeted treatments that may incorporate both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic interventions.

Language: en