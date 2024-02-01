|
Citation
Lujan A, Lin K. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(3): 535-546.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38945649
Abstract
Persistent symptoms following a mild traumatic brain injury are challenging to treat and pose a significant threat to community reintegration. Early recognition and intervention play a pivotal role in preventing the development of persistent symptoms by providing education that emphasizes clear recovery expectations and the high likelihood of full symptom resolution. We recommend early development of a personalized treatment plan, offering guidance on gradual return to activity and specific symptom-targeted treatments that may incorporate both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic interventions.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Recovery of Function; Concussion; *Brain Concussion/rehabilitation/complications; Chronic; Headaches; Persistent symptoms; Post-Concussion Syndrome/rehabilitation/therapy; Postconcussive syndrome