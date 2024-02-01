SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lujan A, Lin K. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(3): 535-546.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmr.2024.02.006

PMID

38945649

Abstract

Persistent symptoms following a mild traumatic brain injury are challenging to treat and pose a significant threat to community reintegration. Early recognition and intervention play a pivotal role in preventing the development of persistent symptoms by providing education that emphasizes clear recovery expectations and the high likelihood of full symptom resolution. We recommend early development of a personalized treatment plan, offering guidance on gradual return to activity and specific symptom-targeted treatments that may incorporate both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Recovery of Function; Concussion; *Brain Concussion/rehabilitation/complications; Chronic; Headaches; Persistent symptoms; Post-Concussion Syndrome/rehabilitation/therapy; Postconcussive syndrome

