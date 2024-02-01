Abstract

Sports-related concussions (SRC) have been a topic of interest for decades and are a prevalent risk of sports participation. The definition of SRC continues to evolve but includes a plausible mechanism and associated symptoms of injury. Rates of concussion vary among sports, and many sports have adopted rule changes to limit this risk for its athletes. There has been a considerable effort to prevent the occurrence of SRC, as well as a focus on safe return to learn and sport alike. There is growing concern about the ramifications of concussions, which will continue to warrant further investigation.

