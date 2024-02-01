SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Mortimer DS. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(3): 559-571.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pmr.2024.02.008

38945651

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the military can involve distinct injury mechanisms, diagnostic challenges, treatments, and course of recovery. TBI has played a prominent role in recent conflicts, causing significant morbidity and mortality. Blast-related TBI in combat settings is often accompanied by other physical injuries. Military TBIs of all severities can lead to prolonged recoveries and persistent sequelae. The complex interplay between TBI, pain, and mental health conditions can significantly complicate diagnosis and recovery. Military and veteran health settings and programs provide comprehensive care along the continuum of TBI recovery rehabilitation with the goal of optimizing recovery and function.


Humans; Rehabilitation; Traumatic brain injury; Military; Polytrauma; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/rehabilitation/complications; *Military Personnel

