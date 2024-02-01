SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Glassman SJ. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 35(3): 665-678.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmr.2024.02.014

PMID

38945658

Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) cases often involve both medical and legal issues, litigation and prolonged recovery timelines. As TBI cases are often complex, and can have a significant impact on the lives of the patients and their families/caregivers, having a comprehensive understanding of the causes, diagnoses, treatments and long term outcomes will be valuable in understanding the medical and legal aspects of this type of injury. Patients, families, and health care professionals will all benefit from a deeper understanding of the medical and legal aspects of TBI, which should help improve rehabilitation and recovery outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Ethics; Traumatic brain injury; Credibility; Concussion; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/rehabilitation; Damages; Expert witness; Medical evidence; Medical legal

