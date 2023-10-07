SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mayer Y, Shiffman N, Bergmann E, Natoor M, Khazen S, Lurie I, Enav Y. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 339: e116042.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2024.116042

38945101

On October 7, 2023, a war erupted in Israel following a mass terror attack including mass shootings, violent events, civilian abductions, and numerous fatalities, ranking as the third most deadliest terror attack. This cross-sectional, population-based study evaluated the impact on the mental health and utilization of mental health services in the Arab and Jewish populations. Conducted through a virtual platform, the study compared demographic factors, exposure to war-related events, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress symptoms among 517 participants in a representative sample of the adult population in Israel (79.1% Jewish, 20.9% Arab). Jews reported higher exposure to war-related events, but a majority expressed a lack of interest in mental help. In contrast, more Arabs desired mental help but faced barriers like stigma and scarce resources. Arabs showed a greater preference for group therapy and medical treatment. Trust in official bodies was consistently higher among Jews. Both populations exhibited similar levels (12-15.4%) of probable post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This study equips clinicians, researchers and policymakers with real-time insights into improving mental health support for the culturally diverse needs of Jewish and Arab communities following exposure to mass trauma.


Anxiety; Mental Health Services; Mass Trauma; Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

