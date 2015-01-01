SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shalev L, Avni A, Tene O, Reuveni I, Avirame K, Eitan R, Rose AJ. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 339: e116059.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2024.116059

38945102

In October 2023, Israel sustained a massive terror attack, with 1,300 people murdered, over 240 kidnapped, and millions exposed to the horrors. This study's aim is to examine the profile of patients arriving to the emergency department (ED) for psychiatric services during the month following the attack, compared to a similar period the year prior. In this cohort study, we compared patients arriving to the ED of a large general hospital in the center of Tel Aviv for psychiatric services during the month post-attack with the previous year using t-tests and chi-square exams. In 2023, 256 patients arrived in the ED for psychiatric evaluation and/or treatment, 46 % more than in 2022. Of these, 64 % were examined due to symptoms related to the terror attack. In 2023, significantly fewer patients had a prior psychiatric diagnosis (68% vs. 89 %). Significantly more patients were diagnosed with acute stress reaction or acute stress disorder in the ED, compared to almost no such diagnoses in 2022 (14 % and 43% vs. 0 % and 1 %). Major terror incidents profoundly influence psychiatric ED visits. Planning efforts for major emergencies should be adapted accordingly.


Psychiatry; Acute stress; Emergency setting; Hospital setting; Terror attack

