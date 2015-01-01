Abstract

To establish the validity of the BHS-20, a sample of 2064 adolescent students aged 14 and 17 years (M = 15.61, SD = 1.05) were invited to participate in the research. Cronbach's alpha (α) and McDonald's omega (ω) were computed to evaluate the internal consistency. Confirmatory factor analysis was used to test the dimensionality of the BHS-20. The Spearman correlation (rs) with depressive symptoms and risk of suicide scores of the Plutchik Suicide Risk Scale were computed to explore the nomological validity. The BHS-20 showed a high internal consistency (α =.81, ω =.93), an adequate one-dimensional structure with an excellent adjustment [χ2 S-B = 341, df = 170, p <.01, Comparative Fit Index =.99, RMSEA =.03] and acceptable nomological validity with depressive symptoms (rs =.47, p <.01) and scores for suicide risk (rs =.33, p <.01). In conclusion, current results suggest that the BHS-20 demonstrates validity and reliability among Colombian adolescent students.

