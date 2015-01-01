|
Kabir H, Wayland S, Maple M. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e918.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37208634
BACKGROUND: Suicide is more prevalent among disadvantaged, discriminated, and marginalised people with the majority of global suicide deaths occurring in the low-and middle-income countries (LMICs). This can be attributed to sociocultural contexts and exacerbated by access to limited resources and services that can assist with early identification, treatment, and support. Accurate information on the personal experiences of suicide is lacking, as many LMICs legislate that suicide is illegal.
Causes of suicide; Developing Countries; Humans; Low-and middle-income countries; Qualitative research; Qualitative Research; Suicide; Suicide prevention; Systematic review