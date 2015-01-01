Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs) are significant public health challenges that affect a variety of individuals and communities. Despite numerous efforts to discover and refine psychotherapy treatments to minimize STBs, the efficacy of STB treatments remains unclear.

OBJECTIVE: Conduct a scoping review to assess the efficacy of using psychotherapy treatments to minimize STBs among individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

METHOD: A scoping review was conducted using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews guidelines (PRISMA-ScR) to screen 163 studies published between 2010 and 2021.

RESULTS: A total of seven articles that fulfil the eligibility criteria reported that psychotherapy treatments for obsessive-compulsive disorder were found to be effective and applicable approaches to minimize the severity of the OCD symptoms and STBs, despite variance in studies' target samples, types of interventions, periods and indicators.

CONCLUSION: The current review has provided evidence showing the significant effects of psychotherapy treatments on various health-related aspects of life for individuals diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder, and it is recommended to use them for enhancing treatment outcomes and minimizing STBs.

IMPLICATION FOR PRACTICE: This scoping review verifies the formalization and incorporation of psychotherapy treatments for OCD to minimize STBs into standard practice and highlights the importance of mental health professionals being part of the implementation of these treatments.

