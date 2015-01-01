Abstract

This study explores the rates and odds of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their relationship to suicide attempts in a sample of undergraduate students (n = 924, 71.6% women), comparing lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) youth to their heterosexual counterparts. Using propensity score matching, we matched 231 sexual minority and 603 heterosexual participants at a ratio of 1:3, based on gender, age, socioeconomic status, and religious beliefs. Sexual minority participants reported a significantly higher ACE score (M = 2.70 vs. 1.85; t = 4.93; p <.001; d =.391) and higher rates of all but one type of ACEs than their heterosexual counterparts. They also reported a higher prevalence and risk of suicide attempts (33.3% vs. 11.8% respectively, odds ratio = 3.73; p <.001). In logistic regression analysis, sexual minority status, emotional abuse and neglect, bias attack, having a household member with mental health problems, bullying and cyberbullying were significantly associated with suicide attempts.

