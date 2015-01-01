|
Liu L, Contreras G, Pollock NJ, Tonmyr L, Thompson W. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2023; 43(5): 260-266.
(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Agency of Canada)
37195655
Using data from the 2020 and 2021 cycles of the Survey on COVID-19 and Mental Health,we examined suicidal ideation among adults in Canada aged 18 to 34 years. The prevalence of suicidal ideation among adults aged 18 to 34 years was 4.2% in fall 2020 and 8.0% in spring 2021. The subgroup of adults aged 18 to 24 years had the highest prevalence of suicidal ideation, 10.7%, in spring 2021. Prevalence varied by sociodemographic characteristics and tended to be higher among people living in materially deprived areas. Suicidal ideation was strongly associated with pandemic-related stressors respondents experienced.
anxiety; Canada; coronavirus; COVID-19; Cross-Sectional Studies; Humans; loneliness; material deprivation; mental illness; pandemic impacts; Pandemics; Risk Factors; social deprivation; substance use; Suicidal Ideation; surveillance; Young Adult