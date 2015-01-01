Abstract

There is lack of empirical findings on a direct link between suicidality and dependency in youth. This is particularly relevant for children and adolescents with a trauma history, since traumatization is a well-established risk factor for suicidality in this population. Research on dependency predominantly uses self-report assessments, which may be susceptible to biases. In this study, performance-based interpersonal dependency scores in inpatient children and adolescents with trauma history were compared with patients' suicidal behavior (suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts) as derived from chart records. The results showed a gender effect. High dependency scores were associated with higher suicidal ideation for girls and with lower suicidal attempts for boys. These findings demonstrate that a relationship between dependency and suicidality for hospitalized traumatized youth is impacted by gender.

