|
Citation
|
Floriano I, Silvinato A, Bernardo WM. Rev. Assoc. Med. Bras. (1992) 2023; 69(4): e2023D694.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Brazilian Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37194806
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Depression is a very common and disabling mental illness and can be assessed by applying several questionnaires, the most common being the Montgomery-Asberg rating scale1, scoring on a scale of 0-60, where 7-19 denotes mild depression, 20-34 moderate depression, and greater than 34 severe depression. Major or severe depression is commonly associated with suicidal ideation, resulting in a suicide attempt or suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Depressive Disorder, Major; Humans; Ketamine; Suicidal Ideation