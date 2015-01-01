Abstract

Research has demonstrated robust links between adolescent stress and serious psychological problems. The current study aimed to identify latent stress profiles of 1510 adolescents (59.7% females; Mage = 16.77 years, SD = 0.86) based on five stresses (parental stresses, family environment stresses, academic stresses, teacher stresses, and peer stresses) at three time points (T1/2/3). Moreover, this study would investigate the transition patterns of these profiles over time and examine the associations between the profiles and adverse psychological symptoms (e.g., anxiety, depression, nonsuicidal self-injury [NSSI], and suicidal ideation). Three latent stress profiles were identified, including High-stress profile, Medium-stress profile, and Low-stress profile. The three profiles were significantly different on the levels of T1/2/3 anxiety, depression, NSSI, and suicidal ideation. The profile memberships remained relatively stable across three time points. Notably, the present study found gender differences, with boys were more likely to be in the High-stress profile and to transition from the Medium- to the High-stress profile, compared to girls. Furthermore, left-behind adolescents were more likely to be in the High-stress profile than non-left-behind adolescents. The findings highlight the importance of adopting 'this-approach-fits-this-profile' interventions for adolescents. Parents and teachers are advised to adopt different strategies for girls and boys.

Language: en