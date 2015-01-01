SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mesbah R, Koenders MA, Spijker AT, de Leeuw M, van Hemert AM, Giltay EJ. Bipolar Disord. 2024; 26(1): 44-57.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/bdi.13340

PMID

37269209

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Manic and depressive mood states in bipolar disorder (BD) may emerge from the non-linear relations between constantly changing mood symptoms exhibited as a complex dynamic system. Dynamic Time Warp (DTW) is an algorithm that may capture symptom interactions from panel data with sparse observations over time.

METHODS: The Young Mania Rating Scale and Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology were repeatedly assessed in 141 individuals with BD, with on average 5.5 assessments per subject every 3-6 months. Dynamic Time Warp calculated the distance between each of the 27 × 27 pairs of standardized symptom scores. The changing profile of standardized symptom scores of BD participants was analyzed in individual subjects, yielding symptom dimensions in aggregated group-level analyses. Using an asymmetric time-window, symptom changes that preceded other symptom changes (i.e., Granger causality) yielded a directed network.

RESULTS: The mean age of the BD participants was 40.1 (SD 13.5) years old, and 60% were female participants. Idiographic symptom networks were highly variable between subjects. Yet, nomothetic analyses showed five symptom dimensions: core (hypo)mania (6 items), dysphoric mania (5 items), lethargy (7 items), somatic/suicidality (6 items), and sleep (3 items). Symptoms of the "Lethargy" dimension showed the highest out-strength, and its changes preceded those of "somatic/suicidality," while changes in "core (hypo)mania" preceded those of "dysphoric mania."

CONCLUSION: Dynamic Time Warp may help to capture meaningful BD symptom interactions from panel data with sparse observations. It may increase insight into the temporal dynamics of symptoms, as those with high out-strength (rather than high in-strength) could be promising targets for intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Affect; bipolar disorder; Bipolar Disorder; depression; dynamic time warp analysis; Female; Humans; Male; mania; Mania; network analysis; Psychiatric Status Rating Scales; Suicidal Ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print