Abstract

BACKGROUND: While crisis intervention frameworks have indicated the importance of clients in suicidal crisis better understanding their distress to decrease suicidality, it is unclear how clients in suicidal crisis process their distress. Aims: To develop (Study 1) and validate (Study 2) a sequential distress-processing model for clients in suicidal crisis.



METHODS: Applying task analysis, Study 1 consisted of three phases, which resulted in a theoretically and empirically informed model. In Study 2, we examined the distress-processing model's validity using a longitudinal design. In both studies, data were online crisis chats with adults in suicidal crisis.



RESULTS: In Study 1, we developed a sequential five-stage distress-processing model: (Stage 1) unengaged with distress, (Stage 2) distress awareness, (Stage 3) distress clarity, (Stage 4) distress insight, and (Stage 5) applying distress insight. In Study 2, the model's validity was supported via evidence that (H1) progression through the processing stages was sequential and (H2) clients with good outcomes had greater progression in their processing than clients with poor outcomes. Limitation: Clients who were suicidal but did not disclose their suicidality were not included.



CONCLUSION: Our findings provide a framework for conceptualizing and operationalizing how clients move through suicidal crises, which can facilitate intervention and research developments.

Language: en