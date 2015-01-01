SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stoller E, Hentati F, Kallogjeri D, Piccirillo JF, Lenze EJ, Farrell NF. Int. Forum Allergy Rhinol. 2023; 13(12): 2240-2243.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/alr.23211

PMID

37318115

PMCID

PMC10721717

Abstract

KEY POINTS COVID-induced parosmia is associated with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Parosmic patients have low rates of treatment benefit and little hope for improvement. Hyposmia may mitigate the quality-of-life burden in patients with parosmia.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Anxiety; COVID-19; Depression; Humans; olfaction; Olfaction Disorders; parosmia; Suicidal Ideation; suicidality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print