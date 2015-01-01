|
Citation
|
Stoller E, Hentati F, Kallogjeri D, Piccirillo JF, Lenze EJ, Farrell NF. Int. Forum Allergy Rhinol. 2023; 13(12): 2240-2243.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37318115
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
KEY POINTS COVID-induced parosmia is associated with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Parosmic patients have low rates of treatment benefit and little hope for improvement. Hyposmia may mitigate the quality-of-life burden in patients with parosmia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Anxiety; COVID-19; Depression; Humans; olfaction; Olfaction Disorders; parosmia; Suicidal Ideation; suicidality