Abstract

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant surge in COVID-19 related anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. Given the ostracising and dehumanising narrative of COVID-19 related anti-Asian hate, we examined whether COVID-19 anti-Asian racism would be associated with suicidal ideation through increased thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness among Asian American emerging adults. With data from 139 participants (Mage = 23.04), we conducted a path analysis of COVID-19 anti-Asian racism (four items) predicting suicidal ideation (item nine; Patient Health Questionnaire-9) via perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness (Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire). COVID-19 anti-Asian racism significantly predicted suicidal ideation. The indirect effect through perceived burdensomeness was significant but not through thwarted belongingness; greater COVID-19 anti-Asian racism was associated with greater perceived burdensomeness, which in turn was associated with greater suicidal ideation. The significance of perceived burdensomeness was substantiated given the non-significant direct effect. The results suggest that the ongoing COVID-19 anti-Asian racism may be an alarming risk factor for suicidal ideation for Asian American emerging adults.

