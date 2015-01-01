Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to examine the role of parental monitoring and help seeking in the relationship between cyberbullying victimization and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in male and female college students.

METHOD: Data were collected for 336 college students (71.72% female and 28.28% male) aged 18 to 24 or older years from two universities in the Midwest and the South Central regions.

RESULTS: Logistic regression indicated the interaction term of cyberbullying victimization and parental monitoring was negatively related to suicidal thoughts and behaviors in a male group (B = -.155, p < .05, Exp(B) = .86).

DISCUSSION: Male students whose parents monitored about being safe on the computer had dramatically fewer suicidal thoughts/behaviors. In both male and female groups, seeking professional help was not a significant moderator that weakened the relationship.

CONCLUSION: There is a need for additional research on the importance of prevention and intervention efforts to foster open dialogue between students and their parents.

