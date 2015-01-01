Abstract

BACKGROUND: Advanced cases of alopecia can be very difficult to treat pharmacologically. Hair loss can be emotionally taxing for many, leading to depression, anxiety, or suicide. Currently, there is limited medical literature on prosthetic hair devices available for patients with alopecia.

AIM: The purpose of this review is to educate dermatologists with a thorough review of hair prostheses to assist them in counseling patients with alopecia.



PATIENTS/METHODS: We provide an overview of the various hair prostheses in detail and discuss their respective advantages and disadvantages.



RESULTS: When considering the optimal hair prosthesis for a patient, it's important to know the hair coverage the patient requires, the material of different attachments, the type of hair fiber required, and the cap foundation. Additionally, financial options and potential adverse effects after applying a prosthesis to the scalp are important aspects to consider.



CONCLUSION: A dermatologist should be able to discuss hair camouflaging techniques with their patients, including the benefits of the various options based on patients' preferences, needs, and type of hair loss. Dermatologists are the experts in the management of skin, nail, and hair disorders, and an understanding of the prosthetic options available to patients with alopecia can improve patient care and quality of life outcomes.

Language: en