Citation
Wilson SM, Mulcahy AC, Lange TM, Eldridge MR, Weidenbacher HJ, Jackson GL, Gierisch JM, Crowley MJ, Calhoun PS, Hilgeman MM. J. Gen. Intern Med. 2023; 38(Suppl 3): 849-856.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37340269
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) PRIDE in All Who Served health education group (PRIDE) was developed to improve health equity and access to care for military veterans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and/or other sexual/gender-diverse identities (LGBTQ+). This 10-week program rapidly spread to over 30 VHA facilities in 4 years. Veterans receiving PRIDE experience improved LGBTQ+ identity-related resilience and reductions in suicide attempt likelihood. Despite PRIDE's rapid spread across facilities, information is lacking on implementation determinants. The current study's goal was to clarify determinants of PRIDE group implementation and sustainment.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Female; Health Education; Homosexuality, Female; Humans; Sexual and Gender Minorities; Sexual Behavior; Veterans