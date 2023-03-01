|
Rubenson MP, Gurtovenko K, Simmons SW, Thompson AD. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 63(2): 136-153.
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
37271333
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) are designed to help stabilize patients with acute mental health problems and are considered more cost-effective than inpatient care for patients who do not require 24-hour monitoring. Many PHPs treat transdiagnostic adolescents to reduce suicidality, self-harm, and other high-risk behaviors; however, the effectiveness of such programs is unknown. We aimed to review the existing evidence for the effects of PHPs on adolescent mental health symptoms and functioning.
Adolescent; Day Care, Medical; depression; Dialectical Behavior Therapy; Female; Humans; Mental Disorders; Mental Health; partial hospitalization programs; self-harm; Self-Injurious Behavior; treatment outcomes; youth suicide