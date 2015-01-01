Abstract

In recent years, stress-related suicides have been on the rise among Chinese government employees. Standardized instruments on job stress are abundant, but few of them have been administered and validated among Chinese government employees. Using convenience samples of Chinese government employees, this study aimed to translate and validate the Sources of Pressure Scale (SPS) of the Pressure Management Indicator (PMI), which is a comprehensive instrument on job stress developed by western researchers. Sample 1 participants (n = 278) filled out the PMI questionnaire and the Kessler Psychological Distress scale in person and sample 2 participants (n = 227) completed the same questionnaires online. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses were conducted using separate samples. Though the original SPS contained 40 items and eight dimensions, our analyses validated a much shorter version, with four dimensions encompassing 15 items: relationships (5 items), home-work balance (4 items), recognition (3 items), and personal responsibilities (3 items). Also reported in the study is evidence that the shortened version of the the PMI is the Sources of Pressure Scale is a reliable and valid measure of job stressors among Chinese government employees. Government agencies in China can use these findings to develop more relevant organizational-level interventions to reduce job stress and its detrimental consequences.

Language: en