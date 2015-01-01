SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bekaroğlu E, Bulut BP, Demirbas H. Death Stud. 2024; 48(5): 500-510.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2023.2240742

37516976

Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) are a significant public health problem. This study aims to examine the validity and reliability of the Turkish version of the Suicide Cognitions Scale-Revised (SCS-R). Participants (N = 442, age range: 18-29 years) completed the SCS-R, the Beck Depression Inventory, the Inventory of Statements About Self-injury, the Suicide Probability Scale, and the Suicide Rumination Scale. Principal component analysis showed that the SCS-R consisted of a single factor and that the SCS-R could differentiate between participants at high risk and low risk of suicide. High-to-moderate positive associations were found between the measures of depression, suicide probability, suicide rumination, and non-suicidal self-injury and suicide cognition. The Turkish version of the SCS-R has good psychometric properties. This scale can be used to screen for cognitive patterns that are most prone to suicide and to manage such cognitive characteristics, which are important steps for preventive interventions.


Adolescent; Adult; Cognition; Humans; Psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide; Suicide, Attempted; Turkey; Young Adult

