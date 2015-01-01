Abstract

Orthopaedic surgeons may, at times, derive less enjoyment from their work. Limited engagement can arise, on the one hand, from limited autonomy, burdens of care, and reduced reimbursement. On the other hand, surgeons may enjoy their work less if they feel less able to help people. For instance, people with pressing medical, mental, and social health opportunities may place inordinate hope on what an orthopaedic surgeon can do to improve their lives. Pressure to provide tests and treatment with more potential for harm than benefit can, at times, contribute to a sense of futility and emotional exhaustion. There may, at times, be small and large pressures that can induce surgeons to compromise respect for evidence and lapse in adherence to ethical principles, placing them at risk for moral injury. These aspects of orthopaedic practice seem important given the association between limited joy in practice and self-harm, abandoning medical practice, and errors and patient harm. There are things to consider when working on joy in practice, including recognizing and naming the unsavory parts of practice; making improvement in the area for creativity, innovation, and personal growth; and developing strategies to limit and alleviate stress.

