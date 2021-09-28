Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine whether or not breathing relaxation, using a huggable human-shaped device, improves poor sleep quality in adults.



METHODS: We conducted a randomized controlled trial using outpatients with sleep problems from two clinics in Japan. The intervention group conducted three minutes of breathing relaxation using a huggable human-shaped device before going to bed every night for four weeks. Sleep quality was assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), at pre-intervention, mid-intervention (2 weeks after pre-intervention), and post-intervention (4 weeks after pre-intervention). We employed intention-to-treat analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 68 participants (mean [SD] age, 41.7 [11.4] years; 64 female [95%]) were randomly assigned to the intervention group (n = 29, mean [SD] age, 43.6 [9.5] years; 28 female [97%]) and the control group (n = 36, mean [SD] age, 40.3 [12.7] years; 36 female [95%]). The intervention group showed a significant decrease in the PSQI score compared to the control group (F = 3.81, p = 0.025, effect size (η2) = 0.057). Furthermore, we found the intervention to be more effective in participants without suicide risk and with a lower number of adverse childhood experiences (effect size (η2) = 0.080 and 0.160, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: A novel psychological intervention, breathing relaxation using a huggable human-shaped device, may be effective to improve sleep quality among people with sleep problems, especially those without severe psychological symptoms.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: UMIN000045262. (Registration Date: September 28th, 2021).

