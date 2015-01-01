|
Dalzell LG, Pang SC, Brömdal A. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2024; 58(1): 21-36.
(Copyright © 2024, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37638610
BACKGROUND: Trans people in prison experience disproportionate rates of harm, including negative mental health outcomes, and thus require special protections. Instead, corrections policies have historically further marginalised them. This critical policy review aimed to compare corrections policies for trans people in Australia and New Zealand with human rights standards and consider their mental health impact.
Australia; corrections policy; human rights; Humans; mental health; Mental Health; New Zealand; non-binary person; Policy; prison; Prisons; Trans person