Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trans people in prison experience disproportionate rates of harm, including negative mental health outcomes, and thus require special protections. Instead, corrections policies have historically further marginalised them. This critical policy review aimed to compare corrections policies for trans people in Australia and New Zealand with human rights standards and consider their mental health impact.



METHODS: Online searches were conducted on corrections websites for each state/territory in Australia and New Zealand. Drawing on the Nelson Mandela Rules and Yogyakarta Principles, 19 corrections policies relevant to placement, naming, appearance and gender-affirming healthcare for trans people were reviewed. The potential mental health impact of these policies on incarcerated trans people was discussed using the Gender Minority Stress and Resilience framework.



RESULTS: Australian and New Zealand corrections policies have become more concordant with human rights standards in the past 5 years. However, gender-related discrimination and human rights violations were present in corrections policies of all jurisdictions. New South Wales and Victorian policies had the highest concordance with human rights standards, while Queensland and South Australian policies had the lowest.



CONCLUSION: Policies that contribute to discrimination and minority stress may increase risk of mental health problems and suicide for incarcerated trans people. Mental health professionals working in prisons need to be aware of these risks to provide safe and accessible mental healthcare for trans people. Collaborative policy development with trans people is essential to protect the safety and rights of incarcerated trans people and consider models beyond the gender binary on which correctional systems have been founded.

Language: en