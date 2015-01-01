SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mainardi M, Ciprietti D, Pilleri M, Bonato G, Weis L, Cianci V, Biundo R, Ferreri F, Piacentino M, Landi A, Guerra A, Antonini A. Neurol. Sci. 2024; 45(1): 177-185.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10072-023-06999-z

37555874

PMC10761504

BACKGROUND: Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is an established therapeutic option in advanced Parkinson's disease (PD). Literature data and recent guidelines remain inconclusive about the best choice as a target between the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and the globus pallidus internus (GPi).

MATERIALS AND METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the clinical efficacy outcomes of 48 DBS-implanted patients (33 STN-DBS and 15 GPi-DBS) at a short- (<1 year from the surgery) and long-term (2-5 years) follow-up. Also, clinical safety outcomes, including postoperative surgical complications and severe side effects, were collected.

RESULTS: We found no difference between STN-DBS and GPi-DBS in improving motor symptoms at short-term evaluation. However, STN-DBS achieved a more prominent reduction in oral therapy (L-DOPA equivalent daily dose, P =.02). By contrast, GPi-DBS was superior in ameliorating motor fluctuations and dyskinesia (MDS-UPDRS IV, P <.001) as well as motor experiences of daily living (MDS-UPDRS II, P =.03). The greater efficacy of GPi-DBS on motor fluctuations and experiences of daily living was also present at the long-term follow-up. We observed five serious adverse events, including two suicides, all among STN-DBS patients.

CONCLUSION: Both STN-DBS and GPi-DBS are effective in improving motor symptoms severity and complications, but GPi-DBS has a greater impact on motor fluctuations and motor experiences of daily living. These results suggest that the two targets should be considered equivalent in motor efficacy, with GPi-DBS as a valuable option in patients with prominent motor complications. The occurrence of suicides in STN-treated patients claims further attention in target selection.


Deep brain stimulation; Deep Brain Stimulation; Globus Pallidus; GPi; Humans; Motor complications; Parkinson Disease; Parkinson’s disease; Retrospective Studies; STN; Subthalamic Nucleus; Suicide; Treatment Outcome

