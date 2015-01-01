Abstract

Housing insecurity is associated with co-occurring depression and pain interfering with daily activities. Network analysis of depressive symptoms along with associated risk or protective exposures may identify potential targets for intervention in patients with co-occurring bodily pain. In a community-based sample of adults (n = 408) living in precarious housing or homelessness in Vancouver, Canada, depressive symptoms were measured by the Beck Depression Inventory; bodily pain and impact were assessed with the 36-item Short Form Health Survey. Network and bootstrap permutation analyses were used to compare depressive symptoms endorsed by Low versus Moderate-to-Severe (Mod + Pain) groups. Multilayer networks estimated the effects of risk and protective factors. The overall sample was comprised of 78% men, mean age 40.7 years, with 53% opioid use disorder and 14% major depressive disorder. The Mod + Pain group was characterized by multiple types of pain, more persistent pain, more severe depressive symptoms and a higher rate of suicidal ideation. Global network connectivity did not differ between the two pain groups. Suicidal ideation was a network hub only in the Mod + Pain group, with high centrality and a direct association with exposure to lifetime trauma. Antidepressant medications had limited impact on suicidal ideation. Guilt and increased feelings of failure represented symptoms from two other communities of network nodes, and completed the shortest pathway from trauma exposure through suicidal ideation, to the non-prescribed opioid exposure node. Interventions targeting these risk factors and symptoms could affect the progression of depression among precariously housed patients.

